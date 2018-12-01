One arrested, one still at large in Newton Junction robbery

Newton police are looking for one of two suspects in connection with the robbery of the Junction Shell Station on Hwy. 15 on Wednesday night.

One of the suspects, Daison Martin, 26, was arrested and booked into the Newton County Jail on Thursday but one suspect is still at large.

Around 11:14 p.m. Wednesday a man walked through the front door of the convenience store and demanded that the clerk hand over all the money in the cash register. Another man attempted to enter a side door but it was locked. The clerk obeyed the first man’s demands and emptied the cash register. The man put the cash in a bag and fled. The robbery was caught on the store’s security cameras.

The clerk then called the station’s manager and the police. The clerk was later able to identify Martin as the man who fled with the money.

Newton Police Chief Harvey Curry said they are still looking for the second suspect. The NPD is asking if anyone has information about the case to call the department at 601-683-2041.