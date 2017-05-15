10th suspect arrested in Newton murder

The 10th and possibly final suspect has been arrested in the March 17 murder of a Newton man.

Newton Chief of Police Harvey Curry said that Jessica Powers, 22, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service this morning. She was transported to the Newton County Jail and has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact. No bond information was immediately available.

Five have been charged with first-degree murder and four others are also facing charges of accessory to murder after the fact. They were all arrested in connection with the death of Jamarcus Townsend, 21, of Poplar Drive in Newton, who was found shot to death outside a home at 113 Tillman St. at 11:54 p.m. on March 17. The victim had at least one gunshot wound to the head.

Curry previously called the murder "gang-related."

Those facing first-degree murder are Darron Thames, 29; Richard Lofton, 21; Kordan Myers Jordan, 18; Robbie Chapman, 18; and Lyndale Jones, 17. Thames, Lofton and Jordan are each being held on $1 million bond while the bonds for Chapman and Jones are $500,000 and $75,000.

Devon Thompson, 19; Robert Bender, 43; Ashton Thompson, 23; and Tranesha Williams, 21, were each charged with accessory to murder after the fact. Devon Thompson, Bender and Ashton Thompson were being held in the Newton County Jail on $250,000 bond. A judge denied bond for Williams after she was out on bond from a previous charge at the time of her arrest.