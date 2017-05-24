Carr named national new educator of the year

Newton County Middle School teacher Todd Carr is one of the top new teachers in the United States.

The sixth and seventh grade teacher who pursued teaching as a second career was one of three teachers to be named National Teacher of the Year by the National Association of Alternative Certification.

Carr said he was surprised and honored to receive the honor.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even expecting to get past the first round,” Carr said. “I had no expectations when I was encouraged to apply for the award. I was shocked to be named a finalist and even more surprised when I actually won the award.”

Carr is completing his first year with the Newton County School District after moving from Vicksburg when his wife, the Rev. Susannah Grubbs-Carr, was appointed to be lead pastor at Decatur United Methodist Church. They have two sons, Noah and Caleb.

Carr originally graduated from Mississippi State with a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture. He had his own landscaping business for several years before a broken ankle sidelined him.

“I realized at that time that I couldn’t do this for the rest of my life,” Carr said. “I began to recognize that the most enjoyable part of my job was when I was teaching others about what I was doing. I felt a call to become a teacher. So after researching several different options, I came across the state’s alternative certification program and decided to pursue it.”

The Mississippi Department of Education’s Alternate Route is for teachers with a non-teacher education bachelor degree from an accredited college/university. Currently there are four methods to obtaining certification through the Alternate Route, which are obtaining a Master of Arts in teaching, the Mississippi Alternate Path to Quality Teachers, the Teach Mississippi Institute and the American Board for Certification of Teacher Excellence.

Carr went back to Mississippi State and earned a Master of Arts in teaching for middle level grades.

“It’s a wonderful program for those who want to pursue teaching later in life without having to go back to school and get a four-year degree,” Carr said. “In fact, a fellow student at Mississippi State who was doing the same thing as I did finished as a runner-up in the Teacher of the Year award program.”

It was at Carr’s first teaching job in Vicksburg where he was asked to originally apply for the award. He had to submit an essay with letters of recommendation from administrators.

After making it to the second round, he had to record a video of him teaching a class. He was notified earlier this year that he was one of three national winners from among all states that have an alternative certification program.

He then was presented with the award on March 17 in San Antonio, Texas, and then give an acceptance speech in front of the association, which helps promote the alternative route to becoming a certified teacher.

“It was a great honor to receive the award,” Carr said. “I would urge anyone to purse the alternative route if they feel the call to become a teacher later in life. It’s been a wonderful experience for me.”