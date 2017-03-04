Flooding reported in Newton County

Several Newton County roads are experiencing flooding conditions after radar estimates are showing that at least three inches of rain has fallen during the storm.

Newton County Emergency Management Director John Williamson said flooding has been reported on Riser Creek Road, Turkey Creek Road, Melvin Leach Road and North Hickory Road. Other storm damage reports include a low power line at Hwy. 15 and Stratton Road and a tree across Hickory-Little Rock Road near U.S. 80. He said reports are steady coming in as of 5:45 a.m.

"The biggest threat this morning will be flooded roads and trees down across roads," Williamson said.

Because of the flooding and washed out roadways, Newton Municpal School District has delayed classes until 10:30 a.m.

UPDATE: Newton County Schools will have a normal school day today.

