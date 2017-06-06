Hillie, McCalphia win aldermen positions in landslide

The final two positions on the Newton Board of Aldermen were decided with little drama Tuesday night at the Newton Senior Citizens Center, as two Democratic candidates won convincingly.

Ward 1 Democratic incumbent Michael Hillie easily defeated independent challenger Norman Thompson 118-25 in the unofficial results announced by election officials Tuesday night. Hillie, who won an eighth term in office, won with 83 percent of the vote.

In Ward 3, Democratic nominee Eric McCalphia handily defeated independent challenger Brenda Body Hardy 103-48. McCalphia won with 68 percent of the vote, which wasn't near as close as his primary win over incumbent Eva McDonald. He led by 5 votes after election night and held on for a 77-74 win after four of the five affidavit ballots were counted.

Hillie congratulated his opponent on a good campaign.

"My opponent ran a very good, a very clean race. I'd like to thank the voters for their support once again," Hillie said. "This is going to be my last term on the board. After I finish this term, I will have served Newton for 32 years. I wish him the best in the future, and maybe he might have a good chance to win in the election four years from now."

McCalphia said he thanked the voters for the overwhelming support he received at the polls on Tuesday.

"My only goal right now is to make sure that we do what's best for the City of Newton in all things," McCalphia said. "I'd like to congratulate my opponent on a great campaign. And I'd like to thank everyone who came out and voted for me today. I ask that they will continue to support me over the next four years."

Mayor-Elect Murray Weems was unopposed and will assume office on July 1, along with Bob Bridges was unopposed as an independent and will take the Ward 2 seat vacated by Weems. Incumbent Mayor David Carr chose not to seek re-election.

On the day after the Democratic primary, all eyes were on Ward 5. Challenger Linda Wash received two affidavit votes to defeat incumbent Don Vares 45-44.

In Ward 4, Ray Payne defeated Jesse Snow 37-28 with only one affidavit ballot to be counted in the Democratic primary. Payne will not face a challenger in the general election and was re-elected to another term.

The official vote tally from the general election will be determined Wednesday morning after all affidavit votes are counted. The new mayor and board of aldermen will go in office on July 1.

For more election coverage, check the June 14 edition of The Newton County Appeal.