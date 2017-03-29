Last two Newton murder suspects caught in Meridian

All four suspects wanted for the murder of a 21-year-old Newton man have been arrested the final two men were caught early this morning in Meridian.

Newton Police Chief Harvey Curry said U.S. Marshals arrested Richard Lofton, 21, (far right) and Kordan Myers Jordan, 18, (center left) at an apartment on Seventh Street in Meridian around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Marshals then transported the two suspects back to Newton County, where they were formally charged with first-degree murder.

Curry said Lofton and Jordan are both being held in the Newton County Jail awaiting a bond hearing, which would likely be held on Thursday.

Robbie Chapman, 18, of Newton (center right) turned himself in on March 21 and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Lyndale Jones, 17, of Oak Ridge in Newton (far left) was arrested the night of the murder and is now out on a $75,000 bond.

The four suspects have been charged with the shooting death of Jamarcus Townsend, 21, of Poplar Drive in Newton. The victim was found shot to death outside a home at 113 Tillman Street at 11:54 p.m. Friday, March 17. Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call for gunshots. The victim had at least one gunshot wound to the head.

Check next week’s edition of the Appeal for more on this developing story.