NCES, Union in state top 10

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 9:53am by Demetrius Thompson

The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of the first administration of the   Third Grade Reading Assessment to the public on Thursday, and both Newton County Elementary and Union Elementary schools received good news.

 

---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Newton County Appeal. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1Exn4dU
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1Bga9e5
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/2eWRTk1
 

 