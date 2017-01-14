Newton High alumna killed in car crash, twin sister injured

A Newton High School graduate was killed and her twin sister was injured in a car crash Friday night.

Coahoma Community College confirmed that Dana Brown, 20, of Newton was killed Friday in a crash. Her twin sister, Deanna Brown, 20, was also transported to the hospital following the crash.

No immediate details of the crash were available as of midday Saturday.

The following is a press release issued by Coahoma's sports information department:

"Coahoma Community College is deeply saddened to learn of the death of student-athlete Dana Brown. A point guard on the Lady Tiger basketball team, Dana passed away following a traffic accident Friday night. Her twin sister Deanna, also a student at CCC and a manager with the basketball team, has been hospitalized in Jackson as a result of the accident. Further details on the accident have not yet been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family during this difficult time.

"An alum of Newton High, Dana spent the first basketball season of her collegiate career at Jones County Junior College before transferring to Coahoma. She started all 12 of the Lady Tigers' games this season, averaging 8 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. She was an outstanding example of a collegiate student-athlete, and she will be greatly missed by all she touched at Coahoma and beyond. She was 20 years old."

