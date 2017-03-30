SCHOOL CLOSING: Newton Municpal to dismiss at 1 p.m.

Newton Municipal School District will be closing at 1 p.m. today due to a risk of severe weather this afternoon.

So far, NMSD is the only district in Newton County to close early for the severe weather threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Mississippi in a slight risk of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Jackson said that storms could produce strong winds and hail, although a tornado could not be ruled out.

The strongest storms are expected to be in Newton County from 3 to 8 p.m.

If you have a closing, please call us at 601-774-9433 or email us at bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com.