Two incumbents fall in Newton aldermen election

Four candidates in the Newton municipalities watched nervously as city election commissioners counted affidavit ballots on Wednesday morning.

After the accepted affidavit ballots were counted, two incumbent aldermen were defeated in Tuesday's primary.

In Ward 3, Democratic challenger Linda Wash beat incumbent Don Vares 45-44. Vares held a one-vote lead on Tuesday night, but both affidavit ballots went to Wash to give her the win.

Wash will not face opposition in the general election in June.

In Ward 5, Democratic challenger Eric McCalphia held on to defeat Eva McDonald 77-74. There were five affidavit ballots considered. Three affidavit votes went to McDonald while one was cast for McCalphia. The fifth affidavit ballot was rejected because the person was not a registered voter on election day.

McCalphia will face Brenda Body-Hardy in the June general election.

