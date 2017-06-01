Union, NCA closing due to winter weather

Union Public Schools and Newton County Academy are closing this morning due to winter weather affecting Newton County.

Union Public is closing at 9:40 a.m. School Superintendent Lundy Brantley said on Twitter that car riders could be picked up beginning at 9 a.m.

Newton County Academy is releasing at 10 a.m. All basketball games scheduled for tonight and tomorrow have been cancelled.

Newton County is under a winter weather advisory until midnight tonight. Sleet and rain began falling this morning with temperatures hovering around freezing.

According to the National Weather Service, the precipitation, which began as rain, freezing rain and sleet, will change to rain and sleet as temperatures rise above freezing during the middle of the day. The possibility of rain, freezing rain and sleet persists after 4 p.m. It is expected to change to all snow by tonight.

Newton County Schools and Newton Muncipal Schools are closed today. Newton City students return on Monday while Newton County students will return to classes on Tuesday.