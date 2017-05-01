Wintry mix possible tomorrow

The National Weather Service in Jackson has placed Newton County and surrounding areas under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. Friday until midnight Friday.

The weather service is predicting rain to fall tomorrow morning as temperatures hover in the high 30s. Temperatures will fall with the rain changing to a mix rain, sleet and snow during the afternoon and evening hours. The precipitation will likely then change to all snow on Friday night, as the temperature will fall into the 20s.

NWS meteorologist Thomas Winesett said the main travel concerns will likely be on bridges and overpasses.

“We’re expecting it to start late morning and end around 10 p.m. to midnight,” Winesett said Thursday morning. “We’re not expecting it to stick to the ground because the ground temperatures are still in the 50s. There could be slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses, but we’re not expecting major travel issues at this time.”

Winsett said any moisture left on roadways after the precipitation ends could freeze, leading to some patchy black ice.

Newton County Emergency Management Agency director John Williamson said his department is preparing for the worst, as there is usually much uncertainty about winter weather events. He said they have checked all of the local government’s generators, including those at the 911 center, to make sure they are operational if the county loses power.

“It’s always best to be prepared for the worst, and then it makes it easy on us if we don’t need it,” Williamson said. “There have been times where they said we were only going to get a dusting and we wound up getting two to three inches. If you’re not prepared, then you’re behind the 8-ball, but if you are prepared, then you can respond much easier.”

In the advisory area, which stretches just south of Columbus south and west toward Natchez and points south, less than a quarter inch of sleet and ice is predicted to accumulate. A dusting of snow is possible mainly closer to the I-20 corridor. The primary impact will be light wintry accumulations that will create slick spots on roadways, mainly on bridges and overpasses.

A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.

The high temperature on Saturday is predicted to be 38 degrees with 10 mph winds on a sunny day.

Temperatures Saturday night are expected to dip into the low 20s with some spots seeing the teens.

Winesett expects temperatures to recover into the 40s by Sunday and then 50s by Monday and temperatures approaching 60 by the middle of next week.

Williamson said they will have a weather briefing around 2 p.m. today. He said they should have a better indication of what to expect at that time.