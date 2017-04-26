ECCC softball team set to host Northwest CC on Friday

The No. 9 nationally ranked East Central Community College softball team will host Northwest Mississippi Community College in a Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges first round state playoff series Friday, April 28, at 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. and a 3 p.m. “if necessary game” at the softball park in Decatur.

The Lady Diamond Warriors split with Northwest on March 19 in Decatur.

Northwest pulled off a 6-3 win in game one and the Lady Warriors picked up the 6-2 game two win.

Admission each day of the playoff series in Decatur will be $5 per person. Those age 12 and under will be admitted free. ECCC faculty, staff, and students will be admitted free with a valid college ID.

East Central will be the No. 4 seed in the state playoffs and Northwest enters as the No. 5 seed. The Lady Diamond Warriors finished the regular season 40-6 overall and 23-5 in MACJC play.

The winners of the four first-round playoff series will then compete in a double elimination state tournament at the home of the highest remaining seed.