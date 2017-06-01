Advisory upgraded to Winter Weather Warning

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm warning for a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain accumulations...which is in effect until midnight cst tonight. The winter weather advisory is no longer in effect.

A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will continue through the day with any mainly rain areas in southeast Mississippi converting over to the wintry mix by midday. This afternoon into early this evening expect the wintry mix to gradually transition over the mostly sleet and then mostly snow before ending around or before midnight.

As far as snow/sleet/ice accumulations, up to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation. Snow or sleet accumulations up to two inches.

Wintry accumulations will create slick spots on roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Accumulations of ice, sleet, and snow on power lines could possibly cause a few power outages.

A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel hazardous.