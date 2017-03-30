Clarification

In the March 29, 2017, edition of The Newton County Appeal, the March 21 trial rulings of Newton County Justice Court Judge Scott Round listed a case for Kyle Buckley regarding possession of marijuana in a vehicle charge.

The full name of the person charged with the offense is Kyle DeAngalo Buckley. Another man of the same name, Stephen Kyle Buckley of Little Rock, has not been charged with a crime and was not scheduled to appear in Justice Court.

The Newton County Appeal regrets the confusion this has caused and is happy to set the record straight.