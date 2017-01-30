Decatur issues another boil water notice

The Town of Decatur has issued another boil-water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply.

Water system officials on Monday notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The town is currently undergoing upgrades to its system which includes the replacing of several water lines.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.