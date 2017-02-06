Duncan to be sworn in Tuesday

Newly appointed Circuit Judge Mark Duncan of Philadelphia will be sworn in Tuesday, June 6 at 1 p.m. at the Neshoba County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Christopher Collins will administer the oath of office.

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Duncan to fill the vacancy created by the May 31 retirement of Circuit Judge Vernon Cotten of Carthage. Duncan’s appointment was effective June 2. The term ends in December 2018.

Duncan has spent almost 30 years as a prosecutor in the Eighth Circuit District of Neshoba, Newton, Leake and Scott counties. He was an assistant district attorney for 16 years, beginning in 1988. He became District Attorney in 2003.

The Governor will appoint Duncan’s successor as district attorney.

Duncan earned a bachelor of business administration degree and a law degree from the University of Mississippi. He and his wife, Joni, have one son, Benjamin Mark “Ben” Duncan. They attend First United Methodist Church in Philadelphia, where Duncan serves as a lay leader.