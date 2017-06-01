EMA: Roads are deteriorating

Newton County roadways are deteriorating due to accumulating sleet, causing slushy conditions county-wide.

Emergency Management Director John Williamson said that roads and bridges are quickly becoming slick and will likely freeze overnight as sleet and freezing rain continues to fall with temperatures at or below freezing. He believes all county roads may become impassable shortly.

He is asking all residents to stay off the roadways unless it is an emergency or if essential personnel, such as first repsonders and hospital workers, are heading into work.

"We've gotten a lot of calls in the last hour of vehicles sliding off into ditches and other calls regarding slick roadways," Williamson said. "We had an accident on Hwy. 15 between Decatur and Union. Another was on Little Rock Road. We're getting calls like this from all over the county. We haven't had any roadways freeze yet, but we are getting reports of sleet accumulations on roadways. If you don't need to be on the road, we ask you to stay at home."

A Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight tonight. The rain and sleet will continue into the evening and may change to all snow before the storm moves out of the area.