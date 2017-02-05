Hillie, Payne win primaries; Vares, McCalphia lead

Incument Ward 4 Alderman Ray Payne was re-elected to another term while incumbent aldermen Michael Hillie is headed to the general election in June. However, the primary races in the other two wards will be decided Wednesday morning.

In Ward 5, incumbent Don Vares holds a one-vote lead over challenger Linda Wash in the Democratic primary. The vote total is 44-43 with two affidavit votes to be counted at 9 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

In Ward 3, Eric McCalphia leads incumbent Eva McDonald 76-71, but five affidavit votes are still yet to be counted. The winner will face Brenda Body-Hardy in the June general election.

In the case of both races, city officials were unsure what would happen if either race ended in a tie.

In Ward 1, Michael Hillie defeated Arthur Thompson 94-21 in the Democratic primary on Tuesday and will face independent Norman Thompson in the June general election.

In Ward 4, Ray Payne defeated Jesse Snow 37-28 with only one affidavit ballot to be counted in the Democratic primary. Payne will not face a challenger in the general election and was re-elected to another term.

Current Ward 2 Alderman Murray Weems was the only mayoral candidate to qualify and will take office in June. Current Mayor David Carr chose not to seek re-election. Bob Bridges was unopposed as an independent and will take the seat vacated by Weems.