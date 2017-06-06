Marshall coasts to victory in Decatur

Decatur businessman David Marshall coasted to an easy victory over challenger Brian Evans in Tuesday's mayoral race. Marshall won 153 votes to Evans' 9 in the unofficial total after absentee votes had been counted. Marshall will succeed two-term mayor Pat O'Neill who chose not to seek reelection. This will be the first time he has held public office but Marshall said that he is looking forward to the challenge.

"It's going to be a learning experience, but the first thing is to evaluate what the city is doing right now," Marshall said. "We've had good leadership up to the present point. I want to stay on top of the road work, utility and infrastructure upgrades that we've been doing."

Marshall is the owner of Mar-Comm Inc., a telecommunications business and is also president of the North Decatur Water Association.

The town will also get two new aldermen with former East Central Community College President Phil Sutphin taking over for Joy Hayes in District 5 and Danny Cherry taking over for Sid Etie in Ward 4. Etie and Hayes will not seek election and Sutphin and Cherry are running unopposed. All candidates ran as independents. All the new office holders will be sworn in during a special meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

In Lake, George Tadlock earned enough votes to win an at large seat on the Board of Aldermen. Tadlock finished second in the vote total with 49 votes, second only to Jeffredy Gladney who won 51 votes, and will replace Vernon White on the all-at large board. White finished sixth with 31 votes. Mayor Donald Simpson ran unapposed and was reelected.