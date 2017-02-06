Newton Board of Aldermen meeting agenda for June 6

The following is the preliminary agenda for the Newton Board of Aldermen meeting scheduled for June 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Newton City Hall board room:

1. CALL TO ORDER, INVOCATION, AND ROLL CALL

2. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES OF REGULAR RECESSED MEETING OF APRIL 18, 2017 AS PUBLISHED.

3. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES OF REGULAR MEETING OF MAY 2, 2017 AS PUBLISHED.

4. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING ON MAY 8, 2017 AS PUBLISHED.

5. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES OF REGULAR RECESSED MEETING OF MAY 16, 2017 AS PUBLISHED.

6. CITIZEN FORUM:

7. ROUTINE AGENDA:

A. NEW BUSINESS:

1. Acceptable use computer use policy

2. Discuss purchasing a new sign for Wade Park

3. Approve payment to Eastern Aviation in the amount of $1,399.00 yearly insurance coverage.

4. Approve maintenance agreement on the automatic door equipment provided by Stanley Access Technologies, LLC.

5. Approve Biewer application for tax exemption

6. Discuss Dog Ordinance

7. Approve 60-mo. lease on a small track type tractor and a small hydraulic excavator

Puckett Machinery 4.09%

Wells Fargo 4.21%

8. Approve ad for the Newton County Appeal first responders publication

4. PUBLIC WORKS:

5. RECREATION:

1. Discuss ATV’s at Wade Park

6. POLICE DEPARTMENT:

7. FIRE DEPARTMENT:

1. Discuss open slot at fire department

2. Approve hiring Gerald Watts III as part-time fireman at the rate of $ 10.00 per hour effective June 7, 2017

8. AIRPORT:

9. Pay claims Docket Number 57207-57

GENERAL FUND $

WATER $

SPEC REV $

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION-

11. MISCELLANEOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SUMMARY COMMENTS.

12. SETTING OF NEXT REGULAR RECESSED MEETING, JUNE 20, 2017.