Newton school board votes not to renew superintendent's contract

The Newton Municipal School Board voted 3-2 to give Superintendent Virginia Young a letter of non-renewal at a special called meeting Thursday night.

Board attorney Robert Logan confirmed that one of the main reasons the board cited for the non-renewal was the lack of academic progress.

Board members in favor of not renewing the contract were board vice president Ramonica Evans, Jimmie Evans and Shannon Moore. Those supporting Young were board president Alice Beal-Dawkins and Levera Chapman.

Logan said Young can ask the board for a hearing if she wishes.