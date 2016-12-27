Registration for ECCC Spring Classes set for Thursday, Jan. 5

Registration activities are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, for new and transfer students planning to attend spring classes at East Central Community College in Decatur.

Registration will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Prior to attending registration, students should have on file in the Office of Admissions a completed ECCC Application for Admission (available online at eccc.edu); ACT or COMPASS scores, which will be used for placement in English and mathematics courses; and high school/college transcripts. Transfer students must have all college transcripts on file before they can register.

Students who have completed the admissions process and have been accepted for admission should have received a letter in the mail instructing them on how to proceed on the day of registration. If not, then they should report to the Tucker Applied Technology Center. Students who have not completed the admissions process but have turned in the ACT or COMPASS score report and transcripts should report to the Smith Student Union Building.

On the day of registration, students will complete their spring class schedules, have photos made for identification badges and the college yearbook, and apply for a parking decal.

Spring classes begin on Monday, Jan. 9.

For more information, contact student services at 601-635-6205 or email rlee@eccc.edu.