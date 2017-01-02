Water system bids approved

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 11:07am by Demetrius Thompson

The Decatur Board of Aldermen approved two bids to complete the water system improvement project with funds from a $857,000 state Environmental Infrastructure Section 592 grant at a special called meeting on Jan. 24.

 

