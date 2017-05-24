Welch takes over Union column

Union published author Virginia Welch will take over the Union Community News column after former columnist Sue Addy retired.

Addy, a longtime Union resident, wrote the Union column for the past four and a half years.

Welch, a Knoxville, Tenn., native, has lived in Union for the past decade and published her first novel “Head in the Clouds” in early 2016. Welch is also president of the Newton/Neshoba Counties Chapter of the Mississippi Writers Guild and holds the monthly meetings at her home.