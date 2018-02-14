Aldermen look at school board, zoning request

By JACK TANNEHILL,
Wed, 02/14/2018 - 10:34am

﻿﻿

In a relatively short, routine meeting, the Union Board of Aldermen covered just a few items in the February meeting last Tuesday.

In short order they reappointed Shirley Walton to a five-year term on the Union School Board.

Walton will continue serving with Jeremy Hamm, David LeBlanc, Chad Brashear, and Sommer Warren on the policy-making board.

At the request of Steve Milling they agreed to hold a property rezoning public hearing at their March 6 meeting.

Milling, who owns the vacant lot at 200 West Jackson Road said he wanted to change its usage

﻿from residential to commercial to use it for his trucking business.

Milling said that if the change were approved he would use it in his business for a truck stop, diesel shop and possibly a parts business.

 In other actions, the Aldermen:

• Agreed to contribute $10,000 to the operation of the Kemper-Newton Regional Library system. Mayor Wayne Welch said this was more than in the past few years. “I think we need to do this. They do a good job,” he said.

• Hired Trent Hanna to act as Summer Recreation Director.

• Accepted bids for consumables: GOC, Ltd. of Union for petroleum supplies; and, Dixie Wholesale of Louisville for water department chemicals.

