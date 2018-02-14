Aldermen look at school board, zoning request

Aldermen look at school board, zoning requestBy JACK TANNEHILL,
In a relatively short, routine meeting, the Union Board of Aldermen covered just a few items in the February meeting last Tuesday.
In short order they reappointed Shirley Walton to a five-year term on the Union School Board.
Walton will continue serving with Jeremy Hamm, David LeBlanc, Chad Brashear, and Sommer Warren on the policy-making board.
At the request of Steve Milling they agreed to hold a property rezoning public hearing at their March 6 meeting.
Milling, who owns the vacant lot at 200 West Jackson Road said he wanted to change its usage
from residential to commercial to use it for his trucking business.
Milling said that if the change were approved he would use it in his business for a truck stop, diesel shop and possibly a parts business.
In other actions, the Aldermen:
• Agreed to contribute $10,000 to the operation of the Kemper-Newton Regional Library system. Mayor Wayne Welch said this was more than in the past few years. “I think we need to do this. They do a good job,” he said.
• Hired Trent Hanna to act as Summer Recreation Director.
• Accepted bids for consumables: GOC, Ltd. of Union for petroleum supplies; and, Dixie Wholesale of Louisville for water department chemicals.