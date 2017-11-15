County’s jobless rate dips for September

Newton County’s unemployment rate decrease from 5.4 percent in August to 4.9 percent in September according to data from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. It was the lowest September unemployment rate for the county since 2000, when it was also 4.9 percent.

Newton County was tied with four other counties for the 33rd lowest jobless rate in the state along with Lowndes, Pearl River, Tate and Webster.

For the state, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September at 5.2 percent decreased one- tenth of a percentage point over the month. When compared to one year ago, the rate was ve-tenths of a percentage point lower than the 5.7 percent reported for September 2016.

In September, there were 1,400 more jobs in Mississippi than August, and 6,500 more than September 2016, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers.

Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the national and state levels only.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September was 4.7 percent, de- creasing four-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 5.1 percent. When compared to the September 2016 rate of 5.7 percent, the rate decreased one percentage point. e number of unemployed decreased 5,000 over the month, while the employed total increased 6,600 from the prior month.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 4,400 over the month and was 6,200 higher than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employ- ment gains were Government; Educational & Health Services; and Construction.

For the month of September, 28 counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 4.7 percent. Rankin and Union Counties posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of September at 3.4 percent followed by DeSoto and Lamar Counties at 3.5 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for September at 11.3 percent followed by Claiborne County at 8.8 percent.