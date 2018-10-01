Davis retires as Newton County EMA office administrative assistant

For the past eight years, administrative assistant Delora Davis has been the first face that greeted visitors when they stepped into the Newton County Emergency Management office at the county courthouse. Many county residents might not know that Davis has also been responsible for preparing all of the county road signs and home address signs during the past eight years.

Davis retired last week, with her last day on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Davis is a transplant from the West Coast, having spent her first 17 years in Vallejo, Calif. Her family moved to Newton County just before Davis graduated high school.

“It was a culture shock at first but I like the friendliness and the camaraderie of the people down here compared to California,” Davis said.

Davis went to ECCC and worked for the Social Security office in Newton for 32 years. After retiring from the SS office, Davis spent a few years at home and started with the EMA office in 2009.

Aside from assisting the EMA director, (Davis has worked with five) she was tasked with creating the house address plates and around 150 to 200 road signs per year.

Davis said she will most miss working with her coworkers and the public each weekday.

“I enjoyed seeing old friends and making new ones and enjoyed working for the public. I enjoyed waiting on people and helping them sign up for their 911 addresses,” Davis said. “I really enjoyed the people I worked with. They’re a very good group.”

Davis, who has now been a Newton Countian for 50 years, said she is most looking forward to spending time with her family, which includes four grandchildren.