ECCC performing arts groups to hold workshops, auditions

East Central Community College will hold workshops and/or auditions this spring for 2018-19 performing arts groups, including the Drum Line, Color Guard, Centralettes dance line, Drum Major, Concert Choir and Vocé a cappella ensemble.

Drum Line auditions will be accepted by video submission only and are due by Wednesday, Feb. 28. Requirements can be found at eccc.edu/eccc-wall-o-sound.

A Color Guard workshop will be held Monday, March 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the South Campus Gym. Those planning to audition must attend the workshop or watch the online video at eccc.edu/eccc-wall-o-sound to learn the audition routine. An additional practice will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 5.

Participants should bring their own flag to each event if possible. Auditions are scheduled Thursday, April 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. A workshop for those auditioning for the Centralettes dance line will be held in the South Campus Gymnasium from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22. Those planning to audition must attend the workshop or watch the online video at eccc.edu/eccc-wall-o-sound to learn the audition routine. An additional practice will be held Tuesday, April 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. Auditions are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 3.

Drum Major auditions will be held Thursday, April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the Vickers Fine Arts Center. Requirements for tryouts can be found at eccc.edu/eccc-wall-o-sound.

For more information on Color Guard, Centralettes, Drum Major and Drum Line auditions, contact Ed Girling, band director, at 601-635-6123, or email egirling@eccc.edu.

Auditions for the Concert Choir and Vocé a cappella ensemble are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room 503 of the Vickers Fine Arts Center Friday, April 6; Thursday, April 19; and Friday, April 20; and from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 13.

Students should attend one of the above dates and be prepared to sing a simple song such as a hymn, folk song, or patriotic song. Participants must be able to read music.

For more information contact Denise Riley, choral director, at 601-635-6225, or email mdriley@eccc.edu.