ECCC receives Families First Grant

East Central Community College in Decatur was recently awarded a Mississippi Crossroads Consortium Families First Grant to assist students in achieving the skills necessary for middle skill jobs.

“The training of middle skilled workers is crucial to Mississippi’s continued economic growth,” said Teresa Houston, ECCC vice president for instruction. “This Incentive to Success grant will incentivize students who meet their student obligations. The instructional methods that will be used are sound proven strategies that provide quality teaching and learning experiences with student support services. East Central is excited about the grant opportunity as it aligns with our institutional commitments of Teaching and Learning, Student Success, and Community Partnerships.”

The Crossroads Consortium was founded in 2013 and is a collaboration between East Central Community College and four other Mississippi community colleges – Hinds, Holmes, Meridian and Mississippi Delta – to provide incentives and financial assistance for students to obtain the education and credentials to qualify for middle skill jobs, which nearly all new companies and most existing companies in Mississippi need.

Four of the five consortium colleges submitted this proposal. MDCC decided not to participate in the project but is in full support of the other four consortium colleges and their efforts.

Lucretia Williams, director of the college’s Workforce Development Center who was instrumental in writing the grant proposal, said, “The college’s relationship with the local WIN Job Centers will also link participating students into career exploration, job searches, on the job training or internships, and job placement services. Students needing support services will also have access to case managers and navigators to provide assistance.”

As part of the project, the college will work with existing Adult Education and Career & Technical Education pathways to encourage and motivate students to complete coursework which would lead to middle skills careers.

For more information, contact Williams at 601-635-6432 or email lwilliams@eccc.edu.