Four Newton County teenagers arrested in shooting, high-speed chase

Four Newton County teenagers are being held at the Lauderdale County Jail after being arrested after shooting at a Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputy and leading authorities on a high speed chase on Monday afternoon.

While no one was injured, shots were reportedly fired at a Lauderdale County deputy’s patrol car during the pursuit.

Samuel M. Robinson, 18, of Decatur, who was driving the vehicle, is charged with two counts aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and felony fleeing and eluding. He is being held on total bond of $300,000, $100,000 for each count.

“He’s not eligible to bond because he was already out on a felony bond previously where he was charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm in Lauderdale County,” said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. “He also had another charge from the East Mississippi Drug Task Force for possession of drugs during the possession of a firearm."

The City of Meridian also charged Robinson with one count of shooting into a building.

Jalon T Shephard, 16, of Newton, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer. He is being held on a total bond of $200,000, $100,000 on each count. He had two previous indictments for armed robbery and aggravated assault. He is also no longer eligible for bond because he was already out on bond for the two previous charges.

Jonathan Devell Jones, 16, of Newton, was apprehended in Newton and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He is being held on a total bond of $200,000, $100,000 on each count. He is also charged by the City of Meridian with one count of shooting into an occupied building.

Nike Jamall Talley, 17, of Newton, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He is also being held on a total bond of $200,000, $100,000 on each count. He is also charged by the City of Meridian of shooting into a building.

The incident started around 2 p.m. on Old Hwy. 80, when the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. Johnson refused to stop and sped away, leading to a high-speed chase for three to four miles in the outskirts and the streets of Meridian.

The car stopped on the campus of East Mississippi State Hospital and at least two of the suspects were taken into custody by 2:25 p.m. Another suspect ran away, but was found about 4:15 p.m. near West Gate Hills Drive in Meridian.

Calhoun said the department received a tip as to the whereabouts of Jones, who was apprehended in Newton before 5 p.m.

“The investigation is still ongoing, but we believe he was given a ride by someone and someone picked him up from here and brought him to Newton,” Calhoun said.

Two handguns were recovered from the suspect, a 9 mm and a .40 caliber.

Although only one of the suspects is 18, all will be tried as adults.