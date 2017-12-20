Hope Mission sets family toy giveaway

Needy families in Newton County will be able to get a hand up this holiday season, as the Hope Mission in Newton is planning a toy giveaway.

Pastor Kenneth Clark of the Newton Hope Mission said they have an abundance of toy donations this holiday season, and he wanted the community to share in that abundance.

“I’m sure we could sell the toys, but we’re not just about trying to make money for our ministry,” Clark said. “We want to reach out to our community and make a difference. So we decided to do this toy giveaway.”

Clark said the giveaway will begin Saturday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m. or the toys run out. Needy families will be able to pick out up to three toys each.

Clark said they have a wide variety of toys.

For more information, call the Hope Mission of Newton at 601-604-3218 or log on to www.hopemissions.org.