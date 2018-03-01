Jobless rate rises slightly in November

Newton County’s unemployment rate rose two tenths of a percentage point from October to November to 4.9 percent according to data from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

Newton County was tied for the 39th lowest unemployment rate in the state with Leake and Chickasaw counties.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2017 was 4.8 percent. Using the current method of calculating state unemployment rates, this is the lowest the rate has been for any month back through January 1976.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 4.5 percent.