Lawrence couple reach platinum anniversary

January 2018 marked the beginning of their 70th year of the incredible love story between George and Rosie Logan, both 90 years old of Lawrence.

Their story puts them in a distinct class which very few marriages achieve.

Researchers at Bowling Green State University say fewer than 1 percent of married couples stay together this long and that in the future, the 70th wedding anniversaries — “Platinum Anniversaries” — will become even more rare because people are waiting longer to get married and won’t live long enough to reach the seven-decade milestone.

“It’s longer than anyone we know have ever been married,” added Rosie.

George and Rosie were married on Dec. 19, 1948, at Morning Star Baptist Church in Newton with the late Rev. Tillman officiating. The Logan wedding in 1948 was a simple affair. “They didn’t have lots of money, but they had lots of shared values ― the love of children, a good work ethic, a strong faith in God.

The ceremony lasted less than 15 minutes and took place between Sunday school and the 11 a.m. services. There was no fancy wedding dress, no tuxedos, no pictures, and no wedding reception or party.

After the 11 a.m. worship service ended, George and Rosie left services as man and wife and returned to the rural Lawrence area where George’s family have lived for more than 100 years. George and Rosie still live on the Logan land to this day.

George is the son of the late George Logan Sr. and Ada Davis Logan of Lawrence. He is the oldest boy of 13 children in the family. George, the oldest of the Logan boys. He worked mainly on the farm, and in manufacturing /production plants in the area. In the 1950’s, George worked for Caterpillar Corporation in Joliet, Ill., where he moved his family. Because of his father’s illness and subsequent death, he returned to the family homestead in Lawrence where he still resides today. George was later employed by and retired from the U.S. Forestry Service as a Forest Ranger stationed at the Marathon Lake Resort.

Rosie is the daughter of the late R. V. Owens and Etoy Owens of Lake – the Mount Olive settlement. She is the fourth child of a family of eight girls. Johnie Mae Walker of Newton is one of Rosie’s sisters.

Rosie is a 1947 graduate of Pilate High School, she later attended Jackson State College (now known as Jackson State University) perusing a teaching certificate. She was the first in her family to achieve a high school diploma and one of a few in the community and the surrounding Newton and Scott counties.

Rosie met George when she was sent to teach in the rural farming community of Lawrence, then a one room schoolhouse incorporating many ages of students. The love affair sparked and has endured for more than 70 years. Rosie also taught in the head start programs, a federally-funded preschool program. When head start restructured, Rosie secured employment as a social worker for the State of Mississippi. She is now a retired Social Worker for the State.

In the span of their marriage, the couple welcomed 10 children – seven boys and three girls including two boys died as infants. The surviving children, including spouses, are Otis (Glenda, Carmen) of Lawrence with their three children, four grandchildren, one great-grandson; Gloria (Willie) of Meridian, including three children and four grandchildren; Robert (Diane) of Great Mills, Md.,with two children and grandchildren; Earlean (Desmond, Jeff) of Redford Township, Mich., with two children and two grandchildren; Earl (Willie Mae) of Meridian with three children and five grandchildren; Melvin (Carolyn) with four children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; John K. (Anita) of Lawrence with children; Dorothy (Greg) of San Antonio, Texas, with two children, a grandson Tracy Logan-Alford and adopted John Louis Moncrief as a son; Tracy (Tonya) of Meridian with two children; and John Louis (Clara) of Meridian with three children and three grandchildren.

“Of all the blessings that I have received from God, my children are my greatest treasures,” said Rosie.

All nine children, including grandson, Tracy, graduated from Pilate High school and/or Newton High school. All nine children attended college, with some reaching doctoral candidate status, four master’s degrees and many pursuing studies beyond their bachelor’s degrees. All five of the boys are U.S. military veterans, serving in every branch of military service.

Otis is a Vietnam War veteran. The grandchildren continue the tradition of military/national guard service.

The couple renewed their vows in 1998 for their 50th year “Golden Jubilee” wedding anniversary the extravagant affair was held at the Best Western Hotel Ballroom in Forest, attended by an overflowing crowd of family, friends and well-wishers.