Local car theft suspects nabbed in Kosciusko

By DEMETRIUS THOMPSON,
Wed, 01/24/2018 - 10:08am

Union police arrested two men for car theft last week.

UPD Chief Billy Pat Walker said the department learned that James B. Rice, 31, and Joshua A. Andrews, both of Neshoba County, were spotted in Kosciusko. The two were suspected in the taking of a motor vehicle from the Hilltop Nursing Home in Union on Dec. 12.

“We picked them up from Kosciusko on Thursday,” Walker said. “ They were allegedly involved in some credit card usage also in Kosciusko and Meridian also.

The vehicle had been abandoned on the side of a road.

Rice was charged with grand larceny and Andrews is charged with accessory after the fact to grand larceny. Both suspects were denied bond at their hearing in Neshoba County on Friday.

The UPD also announced the capture of another alleged car thief Jarrod Stuart, who was arrested in Little Rock, Ark.

Stuart had been wanted by the UPD since December for motor vehicle theft, forgery and credit card fraud.

Walker said Stuart was picked up in Pulaski County by deputies acting on the Mississippi warrant.

Walker says Stuart has waived extradition and was set to be transported back to Union on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Stuart could face additional charges.

