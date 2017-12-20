Man gets 20-year sentence for statutory rape

Several defendants pleaded guilty during this month’s session of the Eighth District Circuit Court in Newton County.

James Karl Ray, 40, pleaded guilty to statutory rape and sexual battery. Ray was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. Ray was indicted in September for statutory rape and sexual battery of a child under the age of 14 on May 27, 2016. The victim is referred to as E.W. in court documents.

Other defendants pleading guilty during this month’s session were: Some of the sentencing information for defendants was not available at press time.

• Perry Broach Jr., 23, of Meridian, pleaded guilty to the burglary of a storage building and was sentenced to six years in prison and a $2,000 fine by Judge Mark Duncan.

Broach was sentenced to 1 year in prison for possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

• Jeremie Brandon Davis, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

• Christopher Charles Walker, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in a correctional facility and also malicious mischief and being a habitual offender.

• Kendall T. Coreen, 23, of Hickory, pleaded guilty for burglary of a storage building. Duncan sentenced Coreen to complete drug court.

• Christopher Quinton Bagwell, 42, of Decatur, pleaded guilty to a fourth DUI offense. Duncan sentenced Bagwell to a suspended two years in prison, completion of a six-month drug court treatment program, five years supervised probation and a $3,000 fine.

• Dandre Detrail Ducksworth, 22, of Forest, pleaded guilty to possession of a cell phone in a correctional facility.

• Chancey Lee Dansby, 39, of Lake, pleaded guilty in charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a habitual offender. Dansby was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 5 years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

• Reginald Wesley, 22, of Newton, was sentenced to a six-year suspended prison sentence for the burglary of a dwelling, $10,000 in restitution to the owner of the home and a $2,000 fine. Wesley will also have to serve five years of supervised probation upon release.

• Marvin Norris Jr., 39, of Union, was sentenced to 22 years for possession of more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of more than two dosage units of oxycodone and acetaminophen and possession of less than 100 dosage units of alprazolam.

• Ansel Wade Dean, 47, of Little Rock, was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence and a $2,000 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Joseph Gordon Cheatwood, 43, of Alexandra, La., was sentenced to a suspended three-year prison sentence and a $2,000 fine for vehicle theft.

• Richard Maples, 27, of Moss Point, was sentenced to a 5-year prison sentence and a $2,000 fine for the burglary of a dwelling. Maples will also have to serve five years of supervised probation upon release.

• Kori Loper Thomas, 43, pleaded guilty for possession of oxycodone and acetaminophen, alprazolam.

More documentation of pleas is expected to be released this week.