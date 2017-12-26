Newton County splits with West Lauderdale in soccer

The Newton County girls soccer team held its own against the two-time defending Class 4A state champions and rival West Lauderdale last week.

The Lady Cougars dropped a 5-0 decision to a team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation by Max Preps.

In the boys contest, Newton County took a 4-2 win over West Lauderdale. Joel Hill, who was recently named to play in the MHSAA All-Star soccer game, had two goals on penalty kicks to lead Newton County, and Christian Valazquez had a goal with an assist by Jonathan Boudreaux. Reed Gorgas had Newton County’s other goal with an assist from Lee hile.

The Cougars won’t play again until after the Christmas break when they host Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

In earlier soccer action, Newton County got swept in division action by Northeast Jones, losing both games 2-0.

In the MRA tournament, the Cougars lost 3-2 to MRA and 5-3 to St. Aloysius.

In the 3-2 loss to MRA, Lee Hill and Reed Gorgas each had goals. Against St. Aloysius, Garrett Mills, Ethan Bunty and Joel Hill each had goals while Hill had an assist.

