Plant expansion makes progress

ESCO in Newton is positioning itself for the future.

Earlier this month, ESCO officials told the Newton Board of Aldermen of a $30 million expansion of its facility in the Newton Industrial Park.

Andy Rowzee, plant manager of ESCO, said the company’s construction is progressing.

“We’re still testing and optimizing our equipment there,” Rowzee said. “Once we finish that, we will be ready to handle an increase in our workload.”

While no employees have been added at this time, Rowzee said the company could add as many as 70 employees. However, there is no timetable to add those jobs at this time.

“We will have the ability to add as many as 70 jobs, but it will depend on the demand,” Rowzee said. “We’re starting to see the economy recover, and the demand is starting to increase. Once the demand gets back to the level it was a few years ago, we could be hiring additional employees.”

The company has brought in over 95 tons of new equipment to the Newton plant.