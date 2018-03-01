Union PD hunts man wanted for car theft, credit card fraud

The Union Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in numerous felonies, including motor vehicle theft, forgery and credit card fraud. Warrants for the arrest of Jarrod Stuart, a white male, are on file at the UPD.

Police say that during the weekend, Stuart was last seen in Meridian and could be traveling in either a stolen red Toyota Camry bearing the Mississippi nursing tag number J936NF, or a silver Mercury bearing the Mississippi tag number NVK092. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Police say Stuart should be considered potentially armed and dangerous because a weapon was taken during the commission of these crimes.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Union Police Department at 601-774-9211.