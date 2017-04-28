Students receive ECCC Alumni Memorial Awards

These students were the recipients of alumni memorial awards during the annual East Central Community College Awards Day ceremonies held recently in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus.

Pictured are, from left, (front) Blake Fortenberry of Forest, W.A. Coursey, Jr., Engineering Award; Gage Leifried of Meridian, Danny Ray Killens Engineering Award; Belinda Patton of Decatur, Ruth Carr-Vincent Academic Excellence in Non-Traditional Education Award; Alexandria Crout of Lake, Alatha Chaney English Award; Cassandra Warnsley of Decatur, Sara Carr Deaton Business Technology Award; Kristen Kennedy of Union, Sue Yarbrough Fulgham Speech Award; (back) Samm Thompson of Decatur, Arno Vincent Award for Academic Excellence in Athletics; Trenton Evers of Forest, William S. Giffin Men’s Intramural Award; Larry Reed Jr. of Decatur, Homer F. Hunter Athletic Managers Award; Isiah Thomas of Jackson, Andrew F. Webb Football Award; Katie McCool of Louisville, Jack B. Mayo Phi Theta Kappa Award; and Abbey Armstrong of Morton, Dr. Edwin Miller Medical Services Award. Not pictured are Julia Johnston of Florence, Billy Wayne Baucum Secondary Education Award; Joshua Moore of Louisville, Opal McMullan Dickerson Elementary Education Award; Aniyah Marshall of Fulton, Earline Wood Memorial Award for Women’s Basketball; and Shaquille Beenson of Norco, La., Howard Sessums Men’s Basketball Award.