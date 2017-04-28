Students receive ECCC Faculty Memorial Awards

These students were the recipients of faculty memorial awards during the annual East Central Community College Awards Day ceremonies held recently in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus.

Pictured are, from left, (front) Kristen Kennedy of Union, Aaron R. Davis Memorial Scholarship; TaNissa McNair of Forest, J. Wallace Bedwell Business Award; Henry Benson of Union, Frank Edwin and Nena Holt Leatherwood Biology Science Award; Cory Furlow of Clinton, Frank M. Cross Freshman Chemistry Award and J. Andy Miller Freshman Engineering Award; Bradley Palmer of Philadelphia, O.L. Newell Drafting Award; Jonathan Hall of Forest, Robert G. Fick Memorial Scholarship; (back) Sarah Laird of Meridian, Ruth Hull Memorial Wo-He-Lo Award; Nathan Roseberry of Purvis, Jamie Clark Memorial Baseball Award; Makaeya Brock of Decatur, Leon Eubanks Kaljyc-Peers Leadership Award; Dillon Reed of Louisville, L.B. Simmons History Award; Breann Nicholson of Philadelphia, Thomas W. Thrash Memorial Scholarship; and Brittney Watkins of Forest, General William Patrick Wilson Academic Scholarship.

Not pictured are Julia Johnston of Florence, Dr. Shelby L. Harris Memorial Scholarship; and Paxton Holmes of Lena, Charles E. Pennington Business Technology Award.