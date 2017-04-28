Three receive ECCC Career Awards
Fri, 04/28/2017 - 8:47am by ECCC Media Relations
These students were recipients of career program awards during the annual East Central Community College Awards Day ceremonies held recently in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus. Students and their respective awards include (from left) Nathan Smith of Chunky, residential carpentry award, and Lauren Lofton of Carthage, cosmetology award. Not pictured is Nick Black of Philadelphia, welding and cutting "Taylor Cup” and Career Student of the Year.