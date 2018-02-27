ECCC announces 2017 fall semester honor roll

Students named to the 2017 fall semester honor roll, which includes those selected to the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honorable Mention List, have been announced at East Central Community College in Decatur.

President’s list

Those named to the President’s List, full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average, and their respective hometowns include the following:

CONEHATTA: Melisa Pace

COLLINSVILLE: Ryan Ethridge, Jason Newbaker and Hayley Null

DECATUR: Sydney Baucum, Makaeya Brock, Austin Chesney, Summer Christopher, Nathaniel Davis, Jessica Everett, Victoria Ferguson, Reagan Gorgas, Hollie Horn, Anna Jones, Samantha McMullan, Austin Spears, Talayah Townsend and Cassandra Warnsley

HICKORY: Amanda Armstrong, Olivia Cain, Brandon Cleveland and Kenlynn Morgan

LAKE: Olivia Harris, Brianna Ickom and James Johnston

LAWRENCE: Bethany Wellerman

LITTLE ROCK: Brandon Hillman

SEBASTOPOL: Chaney Comans, Bryant Lang and Laicon Partain

NEWTON: Niley Craven, Kaylin McCree, Hillary Parker and Andrew Weir

UNION: Evelyn Adams, Robert Chapman, Raymond Farlow, Heather Herrington, Kristen Kennedy, Tracie King, Madeline LeBlanc, Abigaile Mowdy, Anna Skinner and Dylan Smith

Dean’s list

The Dean’s List includes the following full-time students who achieved a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.

CHUNKY: Haileigh Cleveland and Lacey Martin

COLLINSVILLE: Allison Harris, John Massey and Rebekah Scitzs

CONEHATTA: George Bates, Daulton Haralson, Bailey Warren and Joshua Williams

DECATUR: Abby Alburn, Joshua Alexander, Destiny Barrett, Savanna Baucum, Dylan Blackwell, Kendall Carey, Stacia Cleveland, Zachary Finnegan, John Griffin, Summer Henry, Sarah Hollingsworth, Melanie Kelly, Ethan McMullan, Matthew Moore, Mallory Myers, Emma Phillips, Courtney Tillman, John Vincent, Daniel Wall and Joshua Warnsley

HICKORY: Jacob Edwards, Kirbi Hurst, Alec Ivey, Elizabeth Long, Jacob Mott and Alyssa Oglesbee

LAKE: Katherine Boone, Melissa Boyles, Haven Calhoun, Joshua Grimes, NaDayjah Keeton, Carrie Logan, Melanie McMillan, Carrie Wolfe and Kyle Wolfe

LAWRENCE: Sara Mazzella and Jeremy Seibel

LITTLE ROCK: Matthew Cress, Isaiah McCoy and Emily Nelson

NEWTON: Jackie Cates, Albany Davis, George Garner, Charles Kellum, Jacob Robertson, and Derrick Walker

UNION: Molli Alexander, Zachary Bazor, Landon Bounds, Anna Bowen, Connor Breland, Brooke Ferguson, William Griffin, Jeremy Griffin, Printice Horton, William Jones, Bailey McDill, Shandria Moore, Samuel Moore, Hailey Morris, Leonard Nelson, Kimberly Smith and Makayla Williams

Honorable mention

The following full-time students were named to the Honorable Mention List and earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade point average:

CHUNKY: Raley Hillhouse and Nathan Smith

COLLINSVILLE: Thomas Boswell, Heather Kelly, Logan Sessums, Alayna Spears and Edward Watson

CONEHATTA: Andersen Adcock, Brittany Perkins, Christina Thomas and Ashley Watkins

DECATUR: Christian Allen, Karley Andrews, Isaac Blalock, Malcolm Chambers, Symone Cleveland, Christopher Culpepper, Jason Forrest, Allyson Hollingsworth, Richard Horton, Shelby Kennedy, Austin Massey, Zack McMullan, Chloe Nance, Nicolas ONeal, Nicole Roebuck, Robert Sanford, Braden Smith, Keely Spears, Saleseya Spivey, Jonathan Sullivan, Mariah Usry and Czar Williams

HICKORY: Jasmin Cole, Justin Embrey, Malori Gallaspy, Brent Gooden, Madison Mann and Alyssa Pace

LAKE: Baylee Buckley, Lauren Carson, Chandler Clark, Jace Dennis, Baleigh Ellis, Brittany Harrison, Brandon Harrison, LaDarrius Jennings, EmilySue Parkman, Tobey Smith and Dajarious Warnsley

LAWRENCE: Erika Harrell, Davis Jackson and Chloe Little

LITTLE ROCK: Alexis Rover and Mikiyala Wells

NEWTON: Ambrielle Adams, Lucas Aycox, Albany Berry, Alexus Evans, Machell Frazier, Landrey Godwin, Haley Griffin, Jackie Hamm, RaJah Hodges, Kathryn Kelly, Angelica Norman, Cynthia Norman, Hayden Pace, Merceydys Rasco, JaCara Ruffin, Yasmine Thames, Alexis Tindall and Breyunna Wilson

SEBASTOPOL: Sarah Jones and Evan Miles

UNION: Samantha Bishop, Delora Cannette, Brandon Clark, Hailey Cumberland, Jessica Davis, Amy Dulay, Brandon Hamilton, Tonnie Horton, Naomi Lewis, James Little, Savannah McDill, Haley Morgan, James Norman, Brooke O Malley, JaQuala Patrick, Jacob Pierce, Jacob Plaisance, Christian Richardson, Sydni Savell and Drew Thames