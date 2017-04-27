ECCC Baseball Picks Up Big Conference Wins At Meridian

The East Central Community College baseball team picked up a crucial doubleheader sweep over Meridian Community College in Meridian on Tuesday, April 25.

The bats were hot for the Warriors with a 14-0 game one win and an 8-5 win in the nightcap.

With the wins, East Central improved to 29-13 overall and 15-9 in MACJC league play. The Warriors are currently in fifth place in league play with the top nine teams qualifying for post-season play.

Three ECCC pitchers combined for the shutout in game one in the seven-inning run rule affair.

Freshman Kolby Crowley of Winston Academy in Louisville picked up the win after pitching five innings and allowing three hits, striking out eight and walking none.

East Central jumped out early for the victory putting up seven runs in the first three innings. ECCC’s biggest inning was the sixth, adding seven runs.

The Warriors big inning was powered by a two-run home run by Wyatt Ball of Nanih Waiya High School and a grand slam by Decatur native Ty Alderman.

ECCC outhit Meridian 14-5. Luke Yancey of East Rankin Academy, Ball, Billy Cameron of Mendenhall, Nathan Roseberry of Purvis High School and Alderman all had two hits each. Cameron and Alderman had four RBI each.

In the game two win, East Central put up three runs in the first to jump out to the lead. Jacob Edwards of Newton County homered on the first pitch, and then ECCC scored two on a MCC error.

ECCC picked up three more in the fourth on a homer by Alderman, a triple by Edwards, and a double by Yancey. A double by Brandon Clark of Neshoba Central High School and a wild pitch added two runs in the fifth.

Peyton Lott of Seminary High School took the win in game two with four innings of work allowing two hits, no runs, and striking out three.

The Warriors will host Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Wednesday, May 3, at 3 p.m., before closing out regular season play on Saturday, May 6, at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia at 2 p.m.