Hanna hired as Lake's football coach

The Scott County School Board approved Tate Hanna as the new football coach at Lake High School on Tuesday at their regular monthly board meeting.

Hanna replaces Lee Martin who left after one year as head coach to be an offensive assistant at Clinton High School, the defending Class 6A champions.

Hanna comes to Lake from Nanih Waiya, where he previously served as the head football coach before moving into administration.

Hanna was previously on the coaching staff at Union under Brad Breland for two seasons before going to his alma mater at Nanih Waiya.

The Hornets were 1-9 last season with the lone win coming against Sebastopol in week two of the season.

Read next week’s Newton County Appeal for a full story on Hanna.