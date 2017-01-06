Pender chosen for MACJC All-State Softball Team

SCOOBA — East Mississippi Community College sophomore Averi Pender has been named to the 2017 MACJC All-State Softball Team, as voted on by the respective head softball coaches of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.

Pender, a product of Union High School, hit .338 for EMCC this past season along with leading the team with 41 runs batted in and six home runs. She also added six doubles, four triples and 33 runs scored on the year. Pender garnered MACJC Player of the Week honors after hitting .667 (8-for-12) during Week 10 with five extra-base hits, including a grand slam and a three-run homer, 14 RBIs and eight runs scored in doubleheaders against Northeast Mississippi and Hinds.

A two-year starter at shortstop for the Lions, Pender hit .317 for her career with 10 homers, 10 doubles, 61 RBIs and 52 runs scored. She hit .286 as a freshman starter with a team-best four home runs. Pender has signed to continue her collegiate career at the University of West Alabama.

In addition, EMCC sophomore infielder Kendall Wilkinson and freshman pitcher Carly Thompson earned honorable mention consideration for their season-long efforts.