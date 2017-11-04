Smith resigns as Newton coach

Ryan Smith’s whirlwind journey as Newton football coach came to an abrupt end this past week.

Smith informed his players on Monday that he was stepping down as football coach at Newton to take the offensive coordinator’s position at Southwestern Assemblies of God Universities in Waxahachie, Texas, where he was the starting quarterback for four years out of high school from Noxapater.

Smith took the Newton job in March of last year and immediately began turning around Newton’s troubled football program. The Tigers went 7-4 in Smith’s first season as head coach and hosted a first-round playoff game, losing 20-16 to Madison St. Joseph.

For his efforts, Smith was named the Newton County Appeal’s Coach of the Year for football.

Smith received some national attention this past year when a video of him baptizing player Garrick Alford was posted on various social media sites. The video gained both positive and negative attention from across the country.

Smith was not immediately available for comment.

A more in-depth story will appear in next week’s edition of The Newton County Appeal.