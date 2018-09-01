Cougar teams earn shutouts in big week

It may have been cold in the stands but both Newton County soccer teams were hot on the field last week.

Both Newton County soccer teams came away with a pair of blowout wins last week as the Cougars beat Northeast Lauderdale 2-0 in Division 5-4A play while the Lady Cougars took a 5-0 win over the Lady Trojans on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Newton County routed Philadelphia as both teams came away with 11-0 wins.

Newton County returned to action this week as they travel to Quitman on Monday. Then on Friday, Newton County will travel to Northeast for a rematch with the Trojans.

Newton County girls 5, Northeast Lauderdale 0

The Lady Cougars improved to 6-7 on the season as they used a shutout win over the Lady Trojans.

Brynn Boutwell led the way as she scored two goals while Josie Hurst, Chloe Gressett and Macy Hale each scored goals.

Newton County boys 2, Northeast Lauderdale 0

The Cougars also got a shutout win as they blanked the Trojans as they improved to 6-6-1 on the season.

Reed Gorgas put the Trojans on the board first as he scored with an assist by Joel Hill.

Hill then got in on the action as he scored with an assist by Graham Lewis.

Newton County girls 11, Philadelphia 0

The Lady Cougars used an offensive explosion to hammer the Lady Trojans.

Chloe Gressett led the way for Newton County as she scored four goals in the contest. Macy Hale and Brynn Boutwell each had two goals apiece while Katelynn Gipson, Morgan Massey and Valli Weems each had one goal apiece.

Newton County boys 11, Philadelphia 0

The Cougars had seven different players score as they blanked the Tornadoes.

Christian Velazquez got the action started as he scored on an assist by Andrew Phillips. Graham Lewis then followed with a pair of goals with a pair of assists by Phillips.

After a penalty kick by Joel Hill, Skylar Porter followed with a goal while Nathan Lewis made it 6-0 with kick on an assist by Joel Hill.

Hill then scored his second goal of the game and his younger brother, Lee, got in on the action with a goal on an assist by Phillips to make it 8-0.

Ethan Bunty then scored his lone goal as Velazquez scored the last two goals on a penalty kick and the final one on an assist by Will Rushing.