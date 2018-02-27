Cougars eliminated in first round

Newton County’s basketball season came to an end last week as both boys and girls teams lost in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.

The Lady Cougars were eliminated on Monday when they dropped a 61-52 decision on the road at Moss Point.

The Cougars followed suit on Tuesday when they dropped a 67-62 decision at Pass Christian.

The Lady Cougars finish the season with a 12-13 record while the Cougars finish with an 18-9 record.

Pass Christian boys 67, County 62

Pass Christian jumped out to a first-period lead and maintained that lead to take a five-point win on Tuesday.

The Pirates jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first period and led 30-22 at the half. After each team scored 16 points in the third period, Newton County made a run and outscored Pass Christian 24-21 in the fourth for the final margin.

Jalin Nicholson led Newton County with 28 points, including five 3-pointers. Chris Mulford had 14 points while Peyton Reeves added 11 points. Yunish Billy also chipped in seven points.

Pass Christian improved to 10-15 with the win but lost to South Pike 61-34 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Moss Point 61, County 52

Moss Point jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first period was able to hold that lead in taking a nine-point victory on Monday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Moss Point led 16-6 at the end of the first and 26-17 at the half. Newton County outscored Moss Point 18-17 in the third to make the score 43-35 heading into the fourth. But Moss Point was able to hold off Newton County in the fourth, using an 18-17 advantage to take the win.

Tiffany Wilson led Newton County with 16 points while Keasja Wansley and Chelsea Giles had 11 points apiece. Shantasia John also chipped in 10 points for the Lady Cougars.

Moss Point improved to 17-14 with the win and lost 51-34 to Lawrence County in the second round of the 4A playoffs.