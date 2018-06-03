County falls in opening matches

The Newton County tennis season didn’t start off quite the way long-time coach Chad Bond hoped it would.

The defending 4A state champions were saddled with a pair of losses as they dropped 5-2 decisions to Madison Central and Northwest Rankin on Saturday.

Newton County will return to action this week when they host Northeast Lauderdale on Monday in a Division 5-4A match. Then on Thursday, Newton County will host Oxford and Quitman.

Madison Central 5, County 2

In the opening match of the season, Newton County fell 5-2 to Class 6A Madison Central on Saturday.

On the singles side, Parker Chaney dropped a 6-3, 6-0 decision on the boys side while Kamryn Rodriguez fell 6-3, 6-4 on the girls side.

Newton County lost both boys doubles match as Dylan Barnett and Peyton Chaney lost 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 1 spot while Daylon Nance and Lee Hill lost 7-5, 7-6(5) in a tight match at the No. 2 spot.

In girls doubles, Ali Grace Walker and Lauren Addy lost 7-6(2) and 6-3 at the No. 1 spot while Kailee Brown and Josie Hurst claimed a point at the No. 2 spot as they needed three sets to win 7-5, 2-6, 10-5.

In mixed doubles, Joel Hill and Kayla Baucum took a 6-5, 6-0 win for Newton County’s other point.

Northwest Rankin 5, County 2

Newton County’s match against Northwest Rankin was almost identical to their Madison Central loss.

Newton County lost both singles matches as Tate Baucum lost 6-0, 6-0 on the boys side while Emily Stewart lost 6-0, 6-0 on the girls side.

In boys doubles, Dylan Barnett and Peyton Chaney lost 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 1 spot while Daylon Nance and Lee Hill lost 6-1, 5-7, 10-5 at No. 2

In girls doubles, Ali Grace Walker and Lauren Addy lost 6-1, 6-4 at the No. 1 spot while Kailee Brown and Josie Hurst brought home a point at the No. 2 spot, winning 6-3, 6-1.

In mixed doubles, Joel Hill and Kayla Baucum brought home a point as they took a 6-1, 6-4 victory.